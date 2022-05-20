BAXTER, Minn. (WCCO) – Police in Baxter are asking for the public’s help in finding Jessie Eue, who was last seen on Tuesday evening.
The Baxter Police Department believes 53-year-old Eue left her home on Golf Course Drive around 8:30 p.m. She hasn’t been seen since.
Police say there are no signs pointing to where she could have gone, and they suspect no foul play. Police and volunteers have conducted a wide search of the area.
If you have any information about Eue’s whereabouts, officials ask that you call 911 or the Baxter Police Department at 218-454-5090.