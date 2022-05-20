MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The principal of Minneapolis North High School, Mauri Friestleben, is being placed on leave for the remainder of the school year, according to district officials.
This comes after Friestleben attended a sit-in with students in the wake of the Amir Locke shooting.
The district said that Dr. Michael V. Walker, founding leader of the Office of Black Student Achievement, would serve as the school’s head.
“MPS is confident that North will have a strong finish to this school year under Dr. Walker’s leadership and the continuing leadership of Assistant Principal Steve White,” the district said.
Friestleben will be placed on leave beginning Monday, May 23.