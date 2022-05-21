ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — It was a wet weekend for many people living in St. Louis Park. A water main break flooded dozens of homes on and around Minnetonka Boulevard.

A bad way to wake up.

“We went downstairs to take a shower this morning, and discovered that there was water coming out of the toilets, backing up from the sewer,” said Adam Snyder of St. Louis Park.

Saturday was spent salvaging.

“Tried to get out what we could from the basement. And just had to let it keep going,” Snyder said.

Early Saturday morning a 12-inch water main broke, flowing underground through the sanitary sewer. The city of St. Louis Park says the cause is the changing temperature.

“The city shut off where the water was coming in and got that taken care of,” Snyder said.

But not before an estimated 40 to 45 homes in the three block radius between Quebec and Texas avenues had flooded.

“We had 14 inches or more of water,” said David North. “Flooded basement. Everything’s destroyed.”

North’s basement took on major damage.

“So the water went out to the right. So our whole basement and around the corner, out there and in here,” North said.

St. Louis Park crews got to work fixing the problem. With the goal to have water turned back on by the end of the night.

“The city has said that it’s their fault, my other neighbor told me. And so they’ve given us a liability claim. And our insurance company will probably be in contact with them,” North said.

The city of St. Louis Park says the street that had to be dug into should be fixed next week.