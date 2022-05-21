MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One man is critically injured after a shooting in north Minneapolis on Friday evening.
Minneapolis police say that officers responded to a shots fired call around 9:15 p.m. at the 800 block of Elwood Avenue North. When they arrived, they found a man in his 50s with apparent life-threatening gunshot wounds in the front yard.
He was taken to the hospital.
Investigators believe that there were three people – a woman and two men – inside the home when the shots were fired. The victim then went outside to the front yard, where officers found him.
Police believe at least one of the suspects stole the injured man’s vehicle, which was found early Saturday morning in St. Paul. The other suspects also fled the scene.
No one is in custody as of Saturday morning.