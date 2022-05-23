Breaking News:Mom charged in death of 6-year-old son Eli Hart, who was found in a trunk last week.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Originally published May 22, 2022. Updated with the victim’s identify and cause of death.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a man was shot to death in north Minneapolis early Sunday morning.

The Minneapolis Police Department said ShotSpotter notified them of gunshots on the 2200 block of Ilion Avenue North.

Responding officers found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office announced Monday that the victim was 32-year-old Michael Darnell Smith, and he died from a gunshot wound to the torso.

No arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation.

Police said this was the city’s 35th homicide of the year.