MINNEAPOLIS, MN – May 24, 2022 – After nearly 11 years as anchor at WCCO, Jason DeRusha has announced his decision to leave the anchor desk and transition to a contributing role for station events and special projects. The decision comes as DeRusha looks to explore other opportunities that allow for a more regular schedule and time with family.

“In many ways, I have the job I dreamed of when I was a young kid watching the news every day from my family’s living room. I’ve met people and gone places I’d never imagined, thanks to WCCO-TV,” said DeRusha. “And still – like many of you, there’s been a stirring in my soul: what if I tried something different? After 19 years of opening the same door, what doors might open if I tried a new one?”

“Our team here at WCCO, our management at CBS, has been nothing but supportive. Well, not totally supportive – they tried hard to convince me to stay,” added DeRusha. “And I do plan to stay on and do special assignments. Anything they’ll let me do for that matter.”

DeRusha started at WCCO as a reporter in 2003 and quickly became a standout in the newsroom. In 2013 he was named co-anchor of WCCO Mornings, after previously serving as reporter of Good Question for five and a half years and weekend anchor for nearly two years. In addition to mornings, DeRusha also co-anchors WCCO Mid-Morning and produces a weekly food segment, DeRusha Eats.

“For nearly 20 years Jason has been a leader both in our newsroom and community,” said Kari Patey, News Director of WCCO/CBS News Minnesota. “From leading our on-air and digital coverage for big stories impacting our communities to mentoring the next generation of journalists in our newsroom, Jason’s time at WCCO will have lasting impact. We wish him nothing but the best and look forward to his continued work at WCCO as a contributor for big events and projects.”

Jason’s reporting has earned 11 Regional Emmy Awards for anchoring, breaking news coverage and his reporting for DeRusha Eats and Good Question. His food coverage was also recognized as a James Beard Award finalist for Outstanding TV Segment.

In 2009, the city of Minneapolis declared September 21 as Jason DeRusha Day. Outside of his work in the newsroom, he is a frequent speaker and host for charity fundraisers.

DeRusha’s last day anchoring will be Thursday, June 23.