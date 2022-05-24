EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — Excitement is high for Minnesota’s newest sports team.
Minnesota Aurora FC, a new pre-professional women’s soccer team, announced Tuesday it has sold out its inaugural match. The team kicks off play on Thursday at TCO Stadium in Eagan against the Green Bay Glory.
The stadium, which is part of the Vikings’ training facility, seats 5,600 people.
The team also announced buildings in Eagan and Minneapolis — including U.S. Bank Stadium — will be lit teal to celebrate the inaugural match.
Aurora FC has six home matches scheduled this season. Earlier this month, the team and WCCO-TV announced a partnership to stream all home games on CBS News Minnesota.