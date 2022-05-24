CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Hennepin County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hennepin County’s 911 phone service is down Tuesday morning, according to multiple police agencies.

Police in Hopkins, Plymouth and Crystal are reporting that Hennepin County’s 911 service is down.

Police are advising people who are in need of emergency services to call the county’s non-emergency line at 952-258-5321.

Police departments can also be called directly.