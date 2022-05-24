MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hennepin County’s 911 phone service is down Tuesday morning, according to multiple police agencies.
Police in Hopkins, Plymouth and Crystal are reporting that Hennepin County’s 911 service is down.
Police are advising people who are in need of emergency services to call the county’s non-emergency line at 952-258-5321.
Police departments can also be called directly.
Plymouth Police Department was just notified that the Hennepin County 911 phone lines are currently out of service. If you are in need of emergency services, please call the 24-hour non-emergency number at 952-258-5321 or the Plymouth Police Department main line at 763-509-5160. pic.twitter.com/1yoo9FMWHL
— Plymouth Police, MN (@PlymouthMNPD) May 24, 2022