MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota reported another 1,522 virus cases on Wednesday, pushing the state’s total positive case count over 1.5 million since the onset of the pandemic.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s data, there have been 1,500,556 cases of COVID-19, including 71,881 reinfections since March of 2020, along with 12,610 deaths. Nine of those deaths were reported on Wednesday.
As of last week, COVID-19 case growth dipped down to 36.1 cases per 100,000 residents, down from 38.5 reported in mid-May.
Hospitalizations too are on the decline, now at 9.2 admissions per 100,000 residents. There were 416 people in Minnesota hospitals as of Tuesday afternoon, of which 28 were in intensive care.
Roughly 75.1% eligible Minnesotans have received their first vaccine dose, while 46.9% have completed the series and gotten a booster. The state has administered over 10 million jabs, 2.25 million of which were boosters.
Recent findings by the Centers for Disease Control show that one in five adults under 65 experience “long COVID” symptoms after initial infection. In seniors, the figure jumps to one in four.
According to the report, which looked at data from March 2020 to November 2021 before the Omicron wave, the most common long COVID symptoms included “respiratory symptoms and musculoskeletal pain” in both seniors and adults.