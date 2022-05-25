MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fiery crash on westbound Interstate 94 in St. Paul on Wednesday left a driver hurt and led to a significant traffic backup toward the end of the evening commute.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. when a single vehicle crashed into a wall near the Highway 280 intersection. After the crash, the car began to smoke before bursting into flame.
The driver was hurt, but troopers described the injures as not life-threatening.
According to MnDOT traffic cameras, the westbound lanes of the interstate were closed for roughly 20 minutes, leading to a traffic backup. The westbound lanes in the area have since reopened.