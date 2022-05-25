MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Joe Ryan, who has been the ace of the Twins’ pitching lineup so far this season, has been placed on the COVID Injured List.
The team announced the move Wednesday ahead of a home game against the Detroit Tigers.
To replace Ryan, the Twins are calling up left-hander Devin Smeltzer from the Saints.
The 25-year-old Ryan is 5-2 with a 2.28 ERA and 42 strikeouts so far this year.
Ryan has helped the Twins achieve the fifth-best team ERA in the league and hold a 5.5 game lead in their division.
Smeltzer had a stint with the Twins earlier this month, during which he went 1-0 with a 1.74 ERA in just over 10 innings pitched.