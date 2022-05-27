MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health and an analysis of COVID-19 levels in metro wastewater appears to show the latest wave has peaked.
Minnesota health officials on Friday reported 2,269 additional COVID-19 cases along with nine more deaths. There have been over 1.5 million cases reported in the state and 12,628 deaths since the pandemic began.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 case growth rate is decreasing after a recent spike due to the Omicron BA.2 variant. It’s now at 34 daily new cases per 100,000 residents as of May 18, down from 38.6 from May 11.
Furthermore, according to data from the Metropolitan Council, the amount of COVID-19 in metro wastewater is now decreasing after peaking on May 16.
Another major public health risk measure that public health officials consider is the hospitalization rate, which appears to also be on the decline.
Both case growth rate and the hospitalization rate are still above the high risk threshold drawn by health officials.
Over 75% of the state’s eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose, with more than 10 million vaccine doses administered.