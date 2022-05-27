MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are using a helicopter to locate a missing 15-year-old with health issues.
Additionally, ATVs, a drone, a bloodhound and multiple agents on foot are in the area of Dodge Nature Center in an effort to find the boy.
He was described as Hispanic, with dark hair, no shirt, a blue backpack, and light-colored long pants.
“He is not in trouble and is not wanted for any crimes,” the police department reported. “We have plenty of resources so please do not self deploy in the area to help.”
However, the department asked that anyone who happens to see the boy should call 911.