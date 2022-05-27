ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — A city council member of a northern Twin Cities suburb is resigning from his position following a DWI charge earlier in the year.

Tyler Kline, a member of Robbinsdale City Council, was charged after allegedly causing a crash, driving a minivan down the wrong way of Highway 100 in Brooklyn Center.

He was charged with fleeing a peace officer, driving under the influence, and an additional DWI count of driving with a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.08 or more in the January incident.

The complaint said Kline fled the scene of the accident. Not long after, a Crystal police officer noticed his minivan going the wrong way on an exit ramp, trying to get back onto Highway 100. The officer used his squad to block the minivan from getting on the highway, but Kline drove around him and continued down the ramp.

Still going the wrong way, Kline drove along Highway 100 until another Crystal police officer tried to stop him at intersection of County Road 81. Again, Kline evaded the officer.

Police were only able to stop the wrong-way minivan by crashing into it, the complaint states. After officers told Kline to get out of the vehicle, police eventually pulled him from the driver’s seat. The officers noted that Kline smelled of alcohol and showed signs of impairment.

At the New Hope Police Department, Kline blew a 0.20 in a breath test, showing that his blood-alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit, which is 0.08.

On Friday, he announced that he would be resigning from his position on the Robbinsdale City Council.

“This was not an easy decision to make, but the right one for me and my family,” he wrote. “The past year and a half on the council has been very rewarding. I’ve enjoyed working with you and serving the community. I have regrets about why I am resigning, but my past mistakes won’t keep me from being my best.”

A special election will be held to fill his seat.