MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier is now a mother. The former WNBA Rookie of the Year and Olympic gold medalist gave birth to a baby girl on Wednesday.
A Twitter post by Collier’s partner, Alex Bazzell, says Mila Sarah Bazzell and “[her] momma are both doing great.”
Napheesa & I are ecstatic to welcome our baby girl to the world. Mila Sarah Bazzell arrived safely at 3:38pm CST on 5/25/22, weighing in at 8lbs 14 ounces & 20.5 inches long! Her & momma are both doing great & we’re excited to start this next phase of our lives together. #GirlDad pic.twitter.com/6HGGUnfcoe
— Alex Bazzell (@alexbazzell) May 26, 2022
Collier signed a three-year contract extension with the Lynx in May. At a season-opening press conference, Collier said she hopes to return to the court by the end of the season.
Collier led Minnesota with 16.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last year. She led the WNBA in minutes played for the third-straight-year at 34.6 minutes per game.
The Lynx’s final regular-season game is set for August 12. The Lynx have made the playoffs 10 years in a row, but the team is currently in last place in the Western Conference with only two wins in eight games.