MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man has been taken to the hospital with what police are calling life-threatening wounds after being stabbed in Northeast Minneapolis overnight.
Police say the stabbing happened at about 2:15 p.m. on the 500 block of East Hennepin Avenue.
Officers performed medical aid, sealing the man’s chest and applying pressure to the wound. He was not identified by name, but police say he is 20 years old.
Police say that the stabbing happened amid a physical fight.
No one has yet been arrested.