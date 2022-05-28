ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash early Saturday morning.
The crash happened on Marshall Avenue Bridge in St. Paul at about 2:20 a.m.
Officers arrived to find a man lying in the middle of the street, suffering from apparent severe head trauma. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.
He was not identified by name, but was believed to be in his mid-40s.
The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and was cooperative with investigators. He did not show any signs of impairment.
A witness said that the victim was seen walking in the middle of the road prior to the crash.