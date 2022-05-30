ONAMIA, Minn. (WCCO) — A unique celebration in the Mille Lacs area Monday afternoon honored veterans past and present.
The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and its veterans group hosted a Memorial Day pow wow at the Mille Lacs Indian Museum and Trading Post.
The event featured dancers and music.
It was open to the public as part of a grand opening of a new exhibit, Women of The Big Lake, which honors Mille Lacs Band members Margaret Hill, Maude Kegg, Cheryl Minnema and Batiste Sam for their contributions to American Indian Arts.
The exhibit will also have an event on Friday, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Breakfast will be served and you can check out the museum for free.