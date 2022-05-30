NEXT WEATHER ALERT:A tornado watch is in effect for several southwestern MN counties until 6 p.m.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney has died at the age of 25 following a car accident in Texas Monday morning.

Gladney’s agent, Brian Overstreet, confirmed that Gladney died in a crash near downtown Dallas, according to NFL Network. Further details about his death were not immediately available.

The Vikings released a statement following the news of Gladney’s death, calling it a “life lost much too soon.”

Gladney’s team, the Arizona Cardinals, also released a statement.

Several fellow players tweeted remembrances of the young cornerback, including Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson.

Gladney was a first round pick by the Vikings in 2020. He was cut from the team a year later after he was indicted by a Texas grand jury on a felony assault charge. He was later found not guilty.

Jeff Gladney (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Gladney signed with the Cardinals in March.