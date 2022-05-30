Next Weather Alert: NWS Labels Tornado Watch In MN 'Particularly Dangerous Situation'A tornado watch has been issued in much of Minnesota and parts of South Dakota through 10 p.m. The National Weather Service reports this new round of storms brings with it the threat for hail and high winds.

Suspected Tornado Lashes Town Of Forada, Leaving Significant DamageA suspected tornado tore through the west-central Minnesota town of Forada on Monday, leaving a trail of damaged homes and downed trees.

1st Round Of Memorial Day Storms Leaves Damage, Thousands Without PowerAs WCCO’s Next Weather team keeps an eye on more storms tonight, thousands are without power after severe storms pulled through the state Monday morning.

With Severe Weather Expected Memorial Day, It Pays To Have A Storm Plan In PlaceMemorial Day has a category-4 severe weather risk. That only typically happens in southern Minnesota twice a year, and in the metro once a year.

Next Weather: Top 10 Weather Day Going Into Weekend, But Severe Storms Possible SundayAfter a cooler week, it’s a Top 10 Weather Day Friday. Plus, the latest on a Next Weather Alert for Sunday.