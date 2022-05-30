FORADA, Minn. (WCCO) — A suspected tornado tore through the west-central Minnesota town of Forada on Monday, leaving a trail of damaged homes and downed trees.
Drone footage captured by WCCO-TV shows significant damage on homes near Maple Lake. At least one building was completely destroyed, although it’s unclear if it was a house, trailer or a storage building.
READ MORE: Next Weather Alert: NWS Labels Tornado Watch In MN 'Particularly Dangerous Situation'
People in Forada near Alexandria have shared these pics of the tornado damage with me. Haven’t heard of any injuries so far 🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/IaUNEuibUd
— David Schuman (@david_schuman) May 31, 2022
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that downed power lines and trees blocked, at one point, all roads leading into the town, which is located roughly 10 miles south of Alexandria. Crews have since deactivated the downed lines and have been working to clear the debris.
So far, it’s unclear is anyone was injured in the storm.READ MORE: Shelter-In-Place In Wadena Due To Hazardous Material Fire
While weather officials have yet to confirm that the damage in Forada was caused by a tornado, crews with the National Weather Service are investigating.
Earlier on Monday, another tornado was reported in Appleton, roughly 70 miles southwest of Forada.MORE NEWS: Operation 23 To Zero: March At Ft. Snelling Raises Awareness Of Military Suicide
Two waves of severe weather slammed Minnesota on Memorial Day, bringing heavy rain and damaging winds. Trees were snapped and uprooted across the state, and fallen power lines left thousands of Minnesotans without electricity.