DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Duluth welcomed its first cruise ship in nearly a decade Monday.
Accompanied by a thick blanket of fog, the Viking Octantis arrived in the Duluth Harbor early in the morning. It’ll stop at a new custom facility at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center.
Here it is! The Viking Octantis has made its way to Duluth after years of preparation!
Check out @KBJR6news and @CBS3Duluth tonight at 5 and 6 for some fun facts on this colossal ship, and what local leaders hope it can do for the tourism industry. pic.twitter.com/84SoOkdefp
— Quinn (@quinn_gorham) May 30, 2022
The ship is carrying 400 passengers and 250 crew members, and is stopping as a part of its eight-day Great Lakes tour.
It is the first of nine cruise ships set to arrive in the Duluth Harbor this summer.