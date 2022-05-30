NEXT WEATHER ALERT:A tornado watch is in effect for several southwestern MN counties until 6 p.m.
By WCCO-TV Staff
DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Duluth welcomed its first cruise ship in nearly a decade Monday.

Accompanied by a thick blanket of fog, the Viking Octantis arrived in the Duluth Harbor early in the morning. It’ll stop at a new custom facility at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center.

The ship is carrying 400 passengers and 250 crew members, and is stopping as a part of its eight-day Great Lakes tour.

It is the first of nine cruise ships set to arrive in the Duluth Harbor this summer.