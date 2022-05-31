MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If it seems like this has been a very active start to Minnesota’s severe weather season, it’s because it has been.
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, there’s normally an average of 4.3 tornados in the month of May. But this year in May, we saw 15.
And it wasn’t just tornados doing the damage – it was also severe thunderstorms. And according to DNR Senior Climatologist Kenny Blumenfeld, the frequency of severe storms was unusual last month
One thing to note is this active start to the season doesn’t guarantee we’ll be this active moving forward.