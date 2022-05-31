FORADA, Minn. (WCCO) — A suspected tornado tore through the small west-central Minnesota town of Forada on Monday, leaving a trail of damaged homes and downed trees.

Drone footage captured by WCCO-TV shows significant damage on homes near Maple Lake. Forada Fire Chief Stephen VanLuik said that at least 75 structures were “totaled” or “severely damaged.”

“To see everything gone is incredible,” he said.

“I really feel for the residents here in town,” he added. “They went through a lot.”

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that downed power lines and trees blocked, at one point, all roads leading into the town, which is located roughly 10 miles south of Alexandria. Crews have since deactivated the downed lines and cleared the debris.

Officials worked through the night Monday to begin the cleanup, and the work continues on Tuesday.

“It will be a huge task, obviously, and our first concern is always life safety,” Julie Anderson with Douglas County Emergency Management said.

Officials say, so far, there have been no serious injuries or fatalities reported. The town is home to about 160 people.

While weather officials have yet to confirm that the damage in Forada was caused by a tornado, crews with the National Weather Service are investigating.

Earlier on Monday, another tornado was reported near Appleton, roughly 70 miles southwest of Forada.

Two waves of severe weather slammed Minnesota on Memorial Day, bringing heavy rain and damaging winds. Trees were snapped and uprooted across the state, and fallen power lines left thousands of Minnesotans without electricity.