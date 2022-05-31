EF-1 Tornado Confirmed In Eagle Bend: 'It Sounded Like A Freight Train'Eagle Bend's Main Street took the brunt of the twister. The insides of offices are now outdoors, and brick walls from buildings litter the sidewalks near Main Street. The tops of grain silos nearby are crumpled or gone.

NWS: Forada Tornado Was EF-2, With Path Half-Mile WideNWS officials say the tornado had winds topping out at 120 mph, and it roared along a path that was a half-mile wide. Its survey team also found evidence of "multiple vortexes."

NWS Confirms EF-1 Tornado Near PlatoThe National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado hit Plato on Monday with winds of up to 90 mph.

Memorial Day Storms Leave Massive Damage, Thousands Without PowerTwo rounds of severe storms struck Minnesota on Memorial Day, with the second round bringing hurricane-force winds and some possible tornadoes.

Wadena Firefighters Battle Hazmat Fire Amid Tornado ThreatAuthorities issued a shelter-in-place order in Wadena Monday as crews worked to extinguish a fire at a large industrial building -- all while a tornado was tearing through the region.