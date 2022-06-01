MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans with mobility disabilities will be better able to explore state parks this summer as five of them will offer free all-terrain track chairs, allowing more people to experience Minnesota’s forest, prairies and wetlands.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the off-road, electric-powered chairs will be available starting Thursday at three state parks: Camden State Park in southwestern Minnesota, Crow Wing State Park in north-central Minnesota, and Myre-Big Island State Park in south-central Minnesota. Additionally, McCarthy Beach State Park in the Iron Range will have an adaptive beach chair.

“Minnesota state parks are for everyone to enjoy, regardless of age or ability,” DNR Assistant Commissioner Shannon Lotthammer said, in a statement Wednesday. “Adaptive equipment like these all-terrain track chairs allows visitors to explore the great outdoors.”

Two other state parks will have the off-road chairs later in the summer. These are Lake Bemidji State Park, which is expected to offer the chairs later this month, and Maplewood State Park, which is expected to get them at the end of the season.

While the all-terrain chairs will be available at the state parks listed above, they’ll also be available at some regional trails and parks, such as the parks in Olmstead County and at the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center in Austin.

There is no charge to use the track chairs, however, a state park vehicle permit is required. DNR officials say that there are discounted permits available for people with a hang tag for a disability on their vehicle.

Additionally, the DNR says that state park staff are not able to offer assistance in a chair transfer. While every location has a transfer board to use, no other equipment is available. For those who require other assistance, it’s advised they bring a friend or caregiver. Personal transfer equipment can also be brought to a state park.

The all-terrain chairs were brought to Minnesota State Parks through a partnership with local governments and the Minnesota Council on Disability.