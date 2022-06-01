CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Starting Wednesday, the public will be able to check in to Minnesota’s first five-star hotel.

The Four Seasons officially opens Wednesday in downtown Minneapolis.

The luxury hotel has more than 200 rooms that are inspired by the innovation and industry in Minnesota. They go for about $500 to $900 a night.

There’s also a Gavin Kaysen restaurant, a pool and a spa that’s open to the public.

WCCO’s Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield got an exclusive first look inside the Four Seasons before opening day. Click here to take the tour.