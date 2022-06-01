MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) – An Iowa man and his Minnesota son have been sentenced for their role in the riot in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to court records, 26-year-old Daniel Johnson of Austin, Minnesota was sentenced to four months incarceration, with one year of supervised release. He’ll also have to pay $2,100 in restitution and additional fees.

Meanwhile, Daniel Johnson’s father, Daryl Johnson of Saint Ansgar, Iowa was sentenced to 30 days incarceration and a year of supervised release. He’ll also have to pay $2,100.

In the plea agreement signed by both men last December, they admitted that at about 2:20 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, they unlawfully entered the Capitol by climbing through a broken window next to the Senate wing door. While inside, they climbed a flight of stairs to the second floor and at one point encountered a line of law enforcement officers.

“Along with a group of other rioters, Johnson and his son, Daniel Johnson, rushed the line of law enforcement officers and helped push through the officers and push open the east rotunda doors, allowing rioters outside of the building to enter. Johnson was at or near the front of the group of rioters on the interior of the Capitol when the doors were opened,” the document said.

They remained inside the Capitol and climbed stairs to the third floor before exiting on the first floor after being inside the building for about 26 minutes.

The government agreed to drop other charges, including disorderly conduct, entering a restricted building and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

The men agreed the riot caused an estimated $1.5 million in damage to the Capitol, and also agreed to allow law enforcement officers to interview them about the events surrounding the attack.

