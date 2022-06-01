Menu
Sports
Latest
Vikes
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Lynx
U Of M
United FC
Rally
Golf
MLB
NBA
Video
Video Library
Live Video
News Videos
Seen On WCCO-TV
Weather Forecasts
Sports Videos
WCCO Interviews
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
More
Station Info
Contests & Promotions
News
All News
MN News
Minneapolis News
St. Paul News
HealthWatch
Consumer
Crime
Politics
Business
Autos
Entertainment
Water Cooler
CBS+
Latest News
Minnesota GOP Hopefuls For Attorney General, Congress, Face Primary Challenges
Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has escaped any serious challenge from within GOP ranks, but other party-backed candidates for attorney general and the southern Minnesota congressional seat left vacant by the death of U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn will have hurdles to clear in the state's Aug. 9 primary.
'It’s A Sign That We Are Here': Muslim Call To Prayer Arrives To Minneapolis Soundscape
The chant in Arabic blasted from rooftop loudspeakers, drowning out both the growl of traffic from nearby interstates and the chatter and clinking glasses on the patio of the dive bar that shares a wall with Minneapolis’ oldest Somali mosque.
Featured Videos
Live WCCO Video
News
Weather
Weather Links
Minnesota Weather
Live Radar
School Closings & Delays
On The Spot
Weather Watcher Network
Weather App
Weather Stories
NWS Says 4 Tornadoes Hit Minnesota During Memorial Day Storms
The National Weather Service says four tornadoes hit Minnesota during a destructive wave of Memorial Day storms.
Next Weather: Cool Stretch Could Continue Through Mid-June
Wednesday will kick off a cooler-than-average start to June that could continue through the first half of the month.
NWS: Forada Tornado Was EF-2, With Path Half-Mile Wide
NWS officials say the tornado had winds topping out at 120 mph, and it roared along a path that was a half-mile wide. Its survey team also found evidence of "multiple vortexes."
The Supercharged Start To Minnesota’s Severe Weather Season
“What makes this year a little bit odd is how many different days we’ve had either large hail or damaging winds or tornados -- and in some cases all three of those,” said DNR Senior Climatologist Kenny Blumenfeld.
Next Weather: Here Comes A Cooler-Than-Average Start To June
Not a huge fan of heat and humidity? Then you may like the weather coming our way in early June.
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Vikes
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Lynx
U Of M
United FC
Rally
Golf
MLB
NBA
Featured Sports
Connelly Wants To Push Timberwolves Into NBA Upper Echelon
Tim Connelly agreed last week to a reported five-year, $40 million contract; Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor confirmed it includes bonuses for team performance.
Kody Clemens Hitless In MLB Debut, Tigers Split With Twins
Jonathan Schoop homered and drove in four runs as the Detroit Tigers, with Kody Clemens making his major league debut while his famous father watched from a suite, beat the Minnesota Twins 4-0 Tuesday night to split a doubleheader.
Twins' Carlos Correa Headed To COVID Injured List
Carlos Correa is going on the COVID injured list, after the Twins said he learned of a positive test during Monday's 7-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers.
Former Vikings CB Jeff Gladney Dies At 25: 'Life Lost Much Too Soon'
Former Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney has died at the age of 25 following a car crash in Texas Monday morning.
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
CBS Unveils 2022-2023 Primetime Lineup
CBS's fall lineup includes new shows such starring Marcia Gay Harden, Amanda Warren and Max Theriot.
Wilmer Valderrama On 'NCIS': Nick Torres 'Will Never Be The Same'
Wilmer Valderrama shares what fans can expect from a new episode of "NCIS" on CBS Monday night and how his daughter changed the way he looks at his career.
Hondo Goes On The Run After He's Framed For Murder, On The 100th Episode of “S.W.A.T.,” Sunday, April 10
New CBS Series 'How We Roll' Premieres on March 31
Sheldon lets a girl hide in his dorm, on the 100th episode of 'Young Sheldon,' Thursday, March 31
Sheldon gets an odd request from an old friend, Paige (McKenna Grace).
Simon & Schuster announces AuthorFest event with Nelson DeMille and Janet Evanovich
The second annual event will provide live author programming to communities and readers in the U.S. and Canada.
Video
Featured Videos
Live WCCO Video
Interviews
Politics
Sports
Weather
News
Info & More
Station Info & CBS+
Station Info
COVID-19 Resources
COVID-19 Community
COVID-19 Resources
Good Question
How Prevalent Will Ticks Be This Year In Minnesota? And How Are They Counted?
A sign of summer will have you checking your skin after hike in the woods.
How Are Hotels Rated? What Does A 5-Star Rating Mean?
Next week, Minneapolis' newest luxury hotel will open. The Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis will have with 222 rooms, a Gavin Kaysen restaurant, a pool plaza. and a spa.
How Much Should You Pay For A Babysitter?
The cost of a night out on the town isn't just going up in price. You're likely digging for more cash to find somebody to watch your kids as well.
CBS News Minnesota
Watch Now
Minnesota Monthly’s Pizza Bracket Challenge
By
WCCO-TV Staff
June 1, 2022 at 9:53 am
Click here to vote in Minnesota Monthly’s Pizza Bracket Challenge
.