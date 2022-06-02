MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesotans can now order more free at-home COVID-19 tests through the state’s online ordering program.
Those who have previously ordered four at-home tests can order an additional four per household. Those who haven’t placed their orders yet can get all eight tests at once.
“Minnesotans have more COVID-19 testing options than ever, and our online ordering program is one of the ways we are making it easy and convenient to access those tests,” said Gov. Tim Walz. “Minnesotans should continue to test if they have been exposed to the virus or have symptoms of COVID-19.”
Nearly 122,000 Minnesota households have previously placed testing orders.
COVID-19 case growth is ticking downwards according to state data, after a recent spike in mid-May. The figure stands at 30.4 cases per 100,000 residents, thought it is still in the “high risk” category.
The state announced an additional 4,813 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with 11 deaths. In all, there have been over 1.5 million COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, and total deaths have reached 12,649.
Earlier in May, the Biden Administration said they would send out another round of free, at-home COVID test kits amid a rise in infections. You can order those from the USPS here.
You can order your Minnesota test kits here.