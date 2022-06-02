MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A.J. Hilton has been named co-anchor of WCCO Mornings and WCCO Mid-Morning, it was announced by Kari Patey, News Director of WCCO/CBS News Minnesota.

Hilton, an award winning anchor with 17 years of journalism experience, will team up with an already exceptional team that includes Co-Anchor Heather Brown, Meteorologist Riley O’Conner as well as morning Reporters Shayla Reaves and Pauleen Le.

“We are thrilled to welcome A.J. to WCCO and have him join our outstanding team of journalists. His positive energy is as infectious as is his passion for our community,” said Kari Patey, WCCO News Director. “WCCO and Minnesota gain from A.J.’s homecoming.”

A graduate of Apple Valley High School and the University of Minnesota, Hilton got his start in television at KSAX in Alexandria, Minnesota. He then went on to serve as reporter and anchor for local stations in Michigan and Florida. Most recently, he anchored the morning newscast at WZTV in Nashville, Tennessee.

“It’s a great privilege to work where I grew up watching the news,” said Hilton. “Coming home to Minnesota is not only full circle for me, but my wife and I are excited to have our young son grow up around the things and places we love — from the state fair to the lakes, fall weather to sports. I can’t wait to be a part of a community that continues to evolve and the fabric that makes Minnesota special.”

Outside of his work in the newsroom, Hilton is an avid volunteer in the communities he’s worked and lived in; mostly recently serving as a volunteer for food distribution and children’s literacy programs. During his off time, he loves to cheer on the Golden Gophers, shop local record stores and keep up with his family’s 80-pound labradoodle. He also can’t wait to take his family to the Great Minnesota Get-Together in August.

Hilton’s first day anchoring will be Monday, June 27. Viewers can watch him weekdays on WCCO Mornings from 4:30 to 7:00 a.m. and WCCO Mid-Morning from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. on television and streaming on CBS News Minnesota.