MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Following last week’s home opener tie, the Minnesota Aurora FC has won its first game in its franchise history.
Aurora took on Kaw Valley Thursday evening. In the first half, Mariah Nguyen broke through the Kaw Valley defense and passed to Jelena Zbilij for a tap-in goal, giving Aurora a 1-0 lead going into halftime.
“We had a lot of scoring opportunities in this game and it definitely felt good to take advantage of two of them and put them away,” said head coach Nicole Lukic.
In the second half, Morgan Stone scored, sealing the club’s first-ever USL W League victory.
FULL. TIME. Our first franchise win 💫
2-0 #LightTheNorth | #ForTheW pic.twitter.com/xBCvrSvaAL
— Minnesota Aurora FC (@MNAuroraFC) June 3, 2022
Late last month, Aurora announced a partnership with WCCO TV to stream all home matches on the station’s digital platform, CBS News Minnesota. The free, livestream service is available to fans on the CBS News app and Pluto TV.
Future Home Games:
– June 10 at 7 p.m. vs. Chicago City
– June 12 at 12 p.m. vs. Chicago City
– June 19 at 1 p.m. vs. Kaw Valley
– June 24 at 7 p.m. vs. Chicago Dutch Lions
– June 26 at 12 p.m. vs. St. Louis