BUFFALO, Minn. (WCCO) — A deadly shooting at a health facility in Oklahoma this week was a painful reminder for residents in a central Minnesota town.

Last year, Gregory Ulrich attacked the Allina Crossroads Clinic in Buffalo. His rampage left one woman dead and four others seriously injured. On Thursday, a jury found Ulrich, 68, guilty of 11 counts, including premeditated first-degree murder. He’ll spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Around Buffalo, visitors can still find small, purple signs reading “Buffalo Strong.” They were put up at businesses and public areas in the wake of the attack. The signs are not just a reminder of that dark day, but a symbol of a community that has bonded in an attempt to move forward.

“Everyone’s watching out for everyone else,” said BJ Brengman, the owner of BJ’s Deli.

Donnie Overbay, whose wife, Lindsay Overbay, was killed in the attack, is still healing.

“I just hope that he understands the destruction, devastation, anxiety, and stress that he caused everyone involved, including my children, who now have to grow up without a mom,” he said.

Yet, there are traces of Lindsay Overbay across Buffalo. Nurses at the clinic, where she worked as a nurse, wear her picture on the back of their badges.

Melissa Reid, a friend, got a tattoo of Lindsay Overbay’s name in Lindsay’s own handwriting.

“Even though she’s not here psychically with me, she’s still here,” Reid said.

Donnie Overbay says he wants the people of Buffalo to be there for each other — to build a stronger community, together.

He has since moved to Oklahoma to get a fresh start at life.