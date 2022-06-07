FRIDLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — There’s an option to save 10 cents a gallon on gas many drivers might not realize they can use — and it can be found at hundreds of gas stations in Minnesota.

Is E15 gas worth using? And which cars are eligible? Good Question.

It’s often right there next to the other pumps. A chance to save a dime or more per gallon. E15, also known as Unleaded 88, has been around for about a decade. It has 15% ethanol, whereas regular has only 10% ethanol.

The biofuel usually isn’t allowed to be used during summer months, but President Joe Biden changed that rule this year as gas prices started to skyrocket.

The savings can vary, but E15 was 10 cents cheaper at the Bobby and Steve’s in Columbia Heights. The discount was similar at a Minnoco gas station in Fridley and New Brighton, as well as the Winner’s Gas in Roseville.

Driver Hemant Ramnarine filled up with E15 for the first time Tuesday because he was hoping to save some money. When asked how he knew his car was able to use it, he simply responded, “I just googled it real quick, 2001 and newer should be OK.”

The EPA said E15 can be used in any vehicle from 2001 or newer. It cannot be used in motorcycles, vehicles with heavy-duty engines like buses and delivery trucks, off-road vehicles like boats or snow mobiles, and lawn equipment.

Would suddenly using a different octane of fuel with more ethanol worry drivers?

“Maybe I’d have to like do some research, check the manual in my vehicle,” said Rachel Laclaire.

Just because your car is built after 2001, should you use E15? Some experts say check your manual first. For example, a 2009 Honda Civic states in the manual that the car is capable of handling fuels with an octane of 87 or higher. It says my car can handle an octane number of 87 or higher. E15 has an octane of 88, however the manual also said the car is designed to handle gasoline blended with up to 10% of ethanol, not 15%.

Again, the EPA said E15 is fine to use in vehicles from 2001 and later. One expert at GasBuddy.com told WCCO that if his vehicle was under warranty and the manufacturer said not to use E15, he would avoid it.

Using E15 could impact our gas mileage, but barely. Experts tell WCCO it might drop by 1%-5%.

That’s means a car getting 30 miles per gallon on regular would drop down to between 28.5 and 29.7 miles per gallon on E15.

E85 is available at more than 400 gas stations in Minnesota.

Several websites, like mnbiofuels.org, can help you find them.