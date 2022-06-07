MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Xcel Energy announced Tuesday that its crews will begin using all-electric bucket trucks.
Xcel says it is the first energy company in the country to do so.
Crews in the Twin Cities will begin using the trucks in late June during a 6-12 month pilot.
In a press release, chairman, president and CEO of Xcel Energy Bob Frenzel said that adding the fleet of electric trucks contributes to the company’s goal of providing 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050 and its vision to power 1.5 million electric vehicles by 2030.
"By adding these clean energy vehicles to our fleet, Xcel Energy is demonstrating its commitment to leading the clean energy transition by becoming a net-zero energy provider for all our customers' energy needs," Frenzel said.
The vehicle has two electric sources: one for the drivetrain and the other for the lift mechanism. The new trucks have a 135-mile driving range on a single charge and can operate the bucket for an entire workday.
The zero-emissions truck uses technology delivered by Terex Utilities and Navistar and is two years ahead of industry projections, Xcel said.
Xcel Energy currently has 1,000 aerial bucket trucks.
The new vehicle was unveiled on Monday in Williamsburg, Virginia at the Electric Utility Fleet Manager’s Conference.