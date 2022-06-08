ST. PAUL, MINN (WCCO) – Three state-run community COVID-19 testing sites are becoming test-to-treat locations within the next week.

Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that testing locations in Brooklyn Park, Duluth and Moorhead will offer a Paxlovid prescription to eligible patients who test positive on-site.

The site in Brooklyn Park will become a test-to-treat location on Friday. Moorhead is next to convert to test-to-treat starting Monday, followed by Duluth on Tuesday.

More locations around the state will begin offering test-to-treat in the upcoming weeks.

Patients who test positive for COVID-19 can choose to be evaluated by a clinician on-site and given a prescription for Paxlovid if deemed appropriate.

The prescription is sent to a pharmacy of the patient’s choice or a nearby pharmacy.

The Minnesota Department of Health is working with the Board of Pharmacy to allow dispensing of Paxlovid at every test-to-treat location.

Minnesotans seeking medication at these sites should be prepared to provide details of their medical history to the on-site clinician.

Additionally, Minnesota families can now receive up to eight test kits for free at any community testing sites operated by MDH around Minnesota while supplies last.

Minnesotans will be asked to attest that they have children at home before receiving the free tests.

The new program is a partnership between the state and the federal government, and the state testing clinics will continue to operate at no cost.