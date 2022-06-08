Originally published June 7. Updated with the application opening.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Frontline workers are now able to cash in on their hard work. Applications for pandemic bonus pay opened Wednesday morning.

Gov. Tim Walz signed the Frontline Worker Pay bill into law on April 29, with $500 million being divided equally among those who meet the requirements. The bill is meant to thank Minnesotans who worked the frontlines during the COVID-19 peacetime emergency.

There are two parts to eligibility for the program: work requirements and job sector.

Applicants must have been employed at least 120 hours in Minnesota in one frontline sector or more between March 15, 2020 and June 30, 2021.

RELATED: Who’s Eligible For $750 In Frontline Worker ‘Hero Pay’?

Additionally, the applicant must have not been able to telework due to the nature of their work and have worked near people outside of their household.

Eligible workers have 45 days to apply for bonus pay. Dates are subject to change as details of the program are not finalized. The application is expected to stay open through July 22.

Each eligible applicant accepted for Frontline Worker Pay will receive an equal payment of no more than $1,500. The state estimates roughly 667,000 Minnesotans qualify, so people should see a $750 check.

Applicants who are denied the bonus may appeal the decision within 15 days of receiving notice of denial.

Approved workers are expected to receive their payments in the early fall, dependent on time spent processing applications, appeals and payments.

For a complete list of eligibility requirements and to apply for Frontline Worker Pay, click here.