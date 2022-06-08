MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State High School League board has approved a “Name, Image and Likeness,” or NIL, policy for student athletes.
NIL allows athletes to profit from the use of their name, image and likeness. The NCAA issued an NIL policy in college sports last year following a Supreme Court ruling that cleared the way for student athlete compensation.
This is big. https://t.co/Zy2uWgtlm1
— Norman Seawright III (@SeawrightSays) June 7, 2022
The MSHSL policy allows student athletes to make money from teaching and coaching, advertising and autographs. It also allows athletes to hire representation.
There are several caveats to the policy. Compensation can’t be tied to certain achievements or performance thresholds, athletes cannot be compensated by a school or a person or group representing the school and NIL activities cannot interfere with academic obligations. The policy also forbids financial recruiting.
Prohibited NIL activities include promoting activities associated with gambling, alcohol, tobacco, drugs, weapons and “adult entertainment products.” Students cannot sell items they were given by the school until their eligibility is exhausted. Use of MSHSL or school logos in NIL activities is not allowed.
Any athlete who violates the NIL policy could lose eligibility, the MSHSL said.
The full policy can be found by clicking here.