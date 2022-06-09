ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Frontline workers are now able to cash in on their hard work. Applications for pandemic bonus pay opened Wednesday morning, but not without hiccups.

Many users are reporting problems with application process. Due to high demand, Minnesota’s Department of Labor and Industry says it is working with vendors to allow more applicants to log in.

From the state agency responsible for frontline work pay applications -> @mndli says email mnfrontlinepay@submittable.com or call 866-333-7633 for technical support. https://t.co/qqfrps5ROi — Caroline Cummings (@CaroRCummings) June 8, 2022

The application process opened at 8 a.m. and by noon there more than 28,500 applications completed.

Kurt Schiebel says he was able to access his application moments before 8 a.m. While he initially feared he’d have technical issues submitting it, he was able to get his bid through shortly after.

“An extra few bucks for the stuff that we went through and some of the risks that we took, I’m fine with that,” said Schiebel, who works for Washington Magnate School in St. Paul.

Other educators, like Jennifer Trask, who teaches at Bemidji Middle School, had a harder time getting through.

“It’s the first day, so there’s going to be glitches I understand that,” said Trask, who teaches 8th grade special education. “It’s just nice to see that other people are having the same issues and it’s not user error on my end.”

It should be noted that eligible workers have 45 days to apply for bonus pay, and it is not first come, first served. The application is expected to stay open through July 22.

Gov. Tim Walz signed the Frontline Worker Pay bill into law on April 29, with $500 million being divided equally among those who meet the requirements. The bill is meant to thank Minnesotans who worked the frontlines during the COVID-19 peacetime emergency.

There are two parts to eligibility for the program: work requirements and job sector.

Applicants must have been employed at least 120 hours in Minnesota in one frontline sector or more between March 15, 2020 and June 30, 2021.

RELATED: Who’s Eligible For $750 In Frontline Worker ‘Hero Pay’?

Additionally, the applicant must have not been able to telework due to the nature of their work and have worked near people outside of their household.

Each eligible applicant accepted for Frontline Worker Pay will receive an equal payment of no more than $1,500. The state estimates roughly 667,000 Minnesotans qualify, so people should see a $750 check.

Applicants who are denied the bonus may appeal the decision within 15 days of receiving notice of denial.

Approved workers are expected to receive their payments in the early fall, dependent on time spent processing applications, appeals and payments.

For a complete list of eligibility requirements and to apply for Frontline Worker Pay, click here.