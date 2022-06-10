EAGAN, Minn. (Aurora/WCCO) — In Minnesota Aurora’s second home match of the season, 5,132 fans witnessed Makenzie Langdok, Addison Symonds, and Sangmin Cha score for a decisive 3-1 win and stay undefeated. The win puts Aurora back into first place in the Heartland Division standings.

After the opening ten minutes in which both teams got a feel for their opponent, Minnesota Aurora’s offense took control of the game. Addison Symonds connected with defender Makenzie Langdok who slipped past Chicago City’s defensive line to put Aurora up 1-0 in the 22nd minute. Langdok has scored one goal in each of the past two games, and her two goals on the season lead the team in scoring.

Symonds wasn’t satisfied with only an assist, and she scored a goal of her own mere seconds after the kickoff to restart the game from Landok’s goal. The goal is Symonds’ first of the season. With three points on the night (one goal and one assist), Symonds was named the Star Tribune Star of the Game.

“As games have gone on, we’ve become really comfortable with each other,” said Symonds. “I think that showed today with the variety and creativity we had up top.”

After only four games this season, Aurora has had eight different goal scorers. The most recent addition is Sangmin Cha with her goal in the 64th minute off a service from Jill Bennett on the right side of the pitch.

Aurora wouldn’t be able to hold on to the shut out. Amanda Cassidy scored for Chicago City in the 68th minute to make the final score 3-1.

“We definitely had a lot of good creative moments but can continue to be better late in the game,” Head Coach Nicole Lukic said. “We’re always focused on ourselves first and continuing to grow from game to game.