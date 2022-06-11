MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Minneapolis.
Police say that around 3:20 a.m., they found a car in the median of the 1500 block of Nicollet Avenue, and the driver had been shot. He died at the scene.
Later, officers learned that a second man from the scene, who was not in the car, suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital.
No arrests have been made in the case. The victim’s identity will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
Minneapolis police say Saturday’s shooting marks the 40th homicide in the city so far this year.