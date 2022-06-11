MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In northern Minnesota, some of the flood waters are coming down after reaching some of the highest levels in decades.

Kabetogama Lake, in the Rainy River Basin, started flooding in early May and finally crested the first week in June. The National Weather Service forecasts that water levels will drop 9-12 inches between now and June 17.

While this is promising for resort owners, they have a lot of recovery work to do still.

“Once the water is down, you still have to deal with all of the damage and repairs, and for a lot of them the sewers and septic systems have gone under water. They can’t operate until they dry out sufficiently,” said Larry Kec, who owns Kec’s Kove on Kabetogama Lake.

Kec had to build a walkway just to get to other parts of his property. The flood waters also washed away one of his 300-foot docks, and his gas tank floated away twice.

Despite all the loss and damage, Kec’s Kove is still open and operating, along with many other resorts dealing with flooding.

“The resorts that are suffering have made tremendous efforts to accommodate their people,” said Kec. “And it’s a shame if people don’t come, because they’ve put a lot of effort to be open.”

The last three years have challenged those who live near the border in cabin country. The pandemic shut them down in 2020, last year they were dealing with a drought and wildfires, and now this historic flooding.

“There’s a lot of stress, a lot of people are on edge,” said Kec, who encourages people to show their support by continuing to make northern Minnesota a summer vacation destination.

“Even in a flood, Voyageurs National Park is better than sitting in the city,” Kec said.

Anyone with reservations in the area is asked to call ahead to confirm conditions.

Keep in mind floating debris remains a safety problem for boaters.

There’s also a “No Wake” zone near the Kabetogama Lake shoreline.

Related Links

For the latest National Weather Service flood conditions, click here.

For flooding campsite closures in Voyageurs National Park, click here.