MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 30-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged with fatally shooting a man in Minneapolis in April.
Dajohn Cortez Ramon Yarborough faces one charge of second-degree murder and one charge of illegal firearms possession in the shooting death of 27-year-old Darrell Lamont Sims II.
According to the complaint, Minneapolis police responded to 24th Street and Elliot Avenue South on April 2 to find Sims outside an apartment building with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a hospital, but later died.
Security camera footage showed that Sims approached the front door of the apartment complex, and Yarborough walked up to him and started to fire his gun. The gun was loaded with an extended magazine, charging documents say.
A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Deputy sent images of Yarborough to two confidential informants, who helped identify him.
Yarborough’s whereabouts are unknown. In the past, he has been convicted of assault and drug possession.