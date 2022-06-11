MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Early morning showers will mostly clear up by the afternoon for a cool and muggy Saturday.
The showers left behind up to one tenth of an inch of rain on Saturday morning in the Twin Cities. There will be a break in the afternoon, but still a chance for non-severe thunder showers to pop up for the rest of the day.
In the southwestern corner of Minnesota, there is a marginal risk for severe weather, which could produce wind gusts between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.
You’ll want to grab the umbrella this morning across #mnwx #wiwx; but, later today we’ll dry out (not entirely, but a marked improvement for outdoor plans). Warmth & mugginess will be on the way up, too. @jennifermayerle & I will see you 8-9a for @wcco Saturday! pic.twitter.com/nvFvedg5Fs
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) June 11, 2022
Temperatures will only get into the mid-70s due to cloud cover. Dew points are in the 50s and 60s, meaning there’s a little more moisture in the air to work with. It’ll be slightly muggy through the weekend.
Scattered showers are possible on Sunday in central and northern Minnesota.
After that, Tuesday will be the hottest day of the year, with high temps closing in on the record drawn in 1987 of 98 degrees. Feels-like temperatures will be between 100 and 104 degrees.