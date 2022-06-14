Next Weather Alert:Excessive heat warning issued in the Twin Cities Tuesday. Parts of the state could also see severe weather.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities restaurant was named the best in the country Monday night in Chicago.

Owamni in downtown Minneapolis won Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Foundation Awards for its “excellence in cuisine and hospitality.”

(credit: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for James Beard Foundation )

Chef Sean Sherman had also been nominated for Best Chef Midwest, along with Petite León’s Jorge Guzmán and Union Hmong Kitchen’s Yia Vang. Dane Baldwin of The Diplomat in Milwaukee won that honor.

Owamni serves Indigenous food that is native to the area to highlight Native American ingredients and traditions.

A dish of smoked trout and fresh tostada is served at Owamni (credit: Stephen Maturen/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)