MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gunfire filled the streets just steps outside of a downtown Minneapolis strip club early Wednesday morning.
It happened near Fourth Street and Marquette Avenue around 2 a.m.
A WCCO photographer saw at least one person taken away in an ambulance, and bullet casings littering the street.
A car parked on the street was also shot, and there were bullets found in an attached parking garage.
WCCO is working to learn the condition of the person who was shot, and if anyone else was hurt.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.