MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After Tuesday’s extreme heat, Wednesday will feel much cooler, with lower temperatures and humidity across the state.
Parts of Minnesota, particularly out west and in the southeast, will be dealing with scattered showers through the morning hours.
Later on, there is a risk of severe weather in the southeastern corner of the state, as well as in western Wisconsin. Large hail will be the main threat, though an isolated tornado is possible.
The Twin Cities will stay mostly dry, save for a few sprinkles in the morning. The high will be 77, and dew points will be comfortable.
Temperatures will start rising again on Thursday, and by Sunday, temperatures could approach 100. The humidity will also make a comeback.