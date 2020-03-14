.
SPORTS
- NCAA Basketball: Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA, have been canceled.
- Minnesota Wild: The Wild canceled their Thursday night game against the Vegas Golden Knights after the NHL announced it will be pausing the 2019-2020 season.
- State High School League: The league has canceled the girls basketball state tournament, the boys basketball section championship, and state tournament. The speech tournament scheduled for March 15-21 has been postponed indefinately.
- Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference: The MIAC Presidents’ Council has voted to cancel the 2020 conference regular season and postseason championships for spring-sports through the remainder of the academic year, effective immediately.
- National Collegiate Hockey Conference: The 2020 NCHC Tournament has been canceled. Refunds for the The NCHC Frozen Faceoff are available.
- Vikings: The team is suspending travel for coaches and scouts.
- BIG 10: In addition to canceling the remainder of the Men’s Basketball Tournament, the conference is also canceling all competitions for the remainder of the academic year. This includes spring sports and participation in NCAA tournaments.
- Twins: Spring training schedule has been suspended until March 23. Major League Baseball will delay the 2020 opening day by at least two weeks.
- Loons: The season opener has been canceled as the MLS opener suspends the season.
- World Cup Ski Race: The international cross country ski race slated for March 14-17 at Theodore Wirth Park has been canceled.
- Gopher Gymnastics: The women’s home meet against Oklahoma on March 14 has been canceled.
- Ebike Minneapolis: The event, originally scheduled for March 23-24, has been postponed until October 17-18.
- MIAC: The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has canceled their spring sports season.
SCHOOLS
- University of Minnesota: All five campuses will go online after students come back from Spring Break on March 16. Also, University of Minnesota Extension will cancel its in-person programs statewide beginning Monday, March 16.
- Carleton College: Classes will be online for the first half of Spring Term. Students should plan to leave campus by Wednesday, March 18.
- St. Thomas Academy: Classes are canceled for Thursday and Friday, as a parent tested positive for COVID-19.
- Mitchell Hamline School of Law: The school will suspend in-person classes through April 3.
- St. Thomas University: Classes will temporarily move online starting Monday, March 16.
- North Central University: All in-person classes will be conducted online for the week of March 16-22.
- Osseo School District: Effective Friday, March 13, most school-sponsored activities will be canceled through the end of spring break (through April 12).
- Robbinsdale Schools: Robbinsdale Area Schools tweeted that it’s closing all schools and canceling activities as a precautionary measure as concerns over spreading the virus mount.
- White Bear Lake Schools: Canceling classes and activities March 16 and 17.
- Minneapolis Community Education: Community education classes are canceled through March 27. The cancellation only applies to classes in Minneapolis Public School buildings.
CONCERTS
- Kenny Chesney: The country music star will postpone the initial dates of his 2020 “Chillaxification” Tour, which includes a May 2 show at U.S. Bank Stadium.
- The Lumineers: The St. Paul show scheduled for Sep. 24 has been postponed.
- LANCO: The show scheduled at the Fillmore for March 12 has been cancelled.
- Minnesota Orchestra: All performances are cancelled until March 23.
- Reba McEntire: Her upcoming show at Xcel Energy Center has been postponed until July 23.
- Rage Against The Machine and Run The Jewels: The May 11 reunion show is has been canceled.
CONFERENCES
- Midwest Poultry Federation Convention: The convention, which was originally scheduled for March 16-19, has been canceled.
- North Central Avian Disease Conference: The conference has been canceled.
- Midwest Journalism Conference: The conference, originally scheduled for April 3-4 in Bloomington, has been canceled.
HOSPITALS
- CentraCare: The healthcare provider is no longer allowing visitors in its hospitals, senior care facilities, and other places where a large number of people are staying.
THEATERS
- Guthrie Theater: All performances have been canceled through April 5.
- Ordway Theater: The Ordway Theater in St. Paul has announced that a string of concerts and performances spanning through April 19 — including Sting in The Last Ship, Nooky Jones, and The Color Purple — will be postponed.
- Minnesota Opera: The Minnesota Opera has postponed the upcoming productions of “Edward Tulane” and “Don Giovanni” to a future season and will cancel all ancillary events.
- St. Paul Chamber Orchestra: All concerts have been canceled through March 29.
- Children’s Theater Company: Performances of “The Rainbow Fish,” “Spamtown, USA” and education programs through April 5 have been canceled.
MUSEUMS
- Science Museum: The sleepover has been canceled.
- Minneapolis Institute of Art: The museum will stay open, but event, activities, and tours have been canceled through March 26.
- Walker Art Center: All programming has been canceled until April 15. All galleries will remain open.
WORSHIP
- Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis: Archbishop Bernard Hebda has suspended the Catholic obligation to attend mass until further notice.
SPECIAL EVENTS
- Stokeyard Outfitters: The company will be closing Sauna Village and halting Hewing Hotel rooftop saunas.
- Keg O’Case St. Paddy’s Weekend: The events slated for March 14-15 have been canceled.
- St Paul’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade: The parade has been canceled.
- Minneapolis St. Patrick’s Day Parade: The parade has also been canceled.
- Hot Dash 5K and 10 Mile: The event scheduled for March 21 has been canceled.
- Twin Cities Auto Show: The remainder of the event was canceled on Friday.
OTHER
- Minnesota State Capitol: There will be no House business until floor session on Monday at 11 a.m. That means that there will be no meetings, committee hearings, or other informal meetings on the Capitol complex, until after Monday’s floor session.
- Minnesota Department of Corrections: All visiting is suspended for a minimum of two weeks, until March 26.
- St. Paul: The city is suspending water shut-offs until April 11.
- City of Hibbing: The Hibbing Public Library is closed, and the annual Easter Egg Hunt and K-9 Fundraiser have been canceled.