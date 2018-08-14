Welcome to WCCO.com’s 2018 political guide!
We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Senate, Governor, U.S Congress, Attorney General, Secretary of State and State Auditor this fall. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of our viewer’s questions.
Our digital candidate guide provides WCCO viewers with an easy one-stop place to learn about each candidate before they cast their ballot this fall. Simply click on a candidate’s name to learn more. (Candidates names that are unclickable did not respond to our requests for video and Q&A.)
Click here for general election resources, including how to find your polling place.
This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.
Reality Check
Election Headlines
Primary Results
Talking Points
Governor Race
|Tim Holden / James P. Mellin II
|DFL
|Jeff Johnson / Donna Bergstrom
|Republican
|Mathew Kruse / Theresa Loeffler
|Republican
|Erin Murphy / Erin Maye-Quade
|DFL
|Tim Pawlenty / Michelle Fischbach
|Republican
|Olé Savior / Chris Edman
|DFL
|Lori Swanson / Rick Nolan
|DFL
|Tim Walz / Peggy Flanagan
|DFL
|Josh Welter / Mary O’Connor
|Libertarian
|Chris Wright / Judith Schwartzbacker
|Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis
U.S. Senate Race
|Merrill Anderson
|Republican
|Rae Hart Anderson
|Republican
|Steve Carlson
|DFL
|Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente
|Republican
|Stephen A. Emery
|DFL
|David Robert Groves
|DFL
|Amy Klobuchar
|DFL
|Jim Newberger
|Republican
|Paula M. Overby
|Green Party
|Leonard J. Richards
|DFL
|Dennis Schuller
|Legal Marijuana Now
U.S. Senate Race (Special Election)
|Ali Chehem Ali
|DFL
|Bob Anderson
|Republican
|Nikolay Nikolayevich Bey
|Republican
|Karin Housley
|Republican
|Gregg A. Iverson
|DFL
|Nick Leonard
|DFL
|Richard W. Painter
|DFL
|Christopher Lovell Seymore Sr.
|DFL
|Tina Smith
|DFL
|Jerry Trooien
|Unaffiliated
|Sarah Wellington
|Legal Marijuana Now
Attorney General Race
|Sharon Anderson
|Republican
|Keith Ellison
|DFL
|Tom Foley
|DFL
|Debra Hilstrom
|DFL
|Noah M. Johnson
|Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis
|Robert Lessard
|Republican
|Matt Pelikan
|DFL
|Mike Rothman
|DFL
|Doug Wardlow
|Republican
U.S. House (District 1) Race
|Andrew Candler
|Republican
|Dan Feehan
|DFL
|Jim Hagedorn
|Republican
|Colin “Coke” Minehart
|DFL
|Carla Nelson
|Republican
|Steve Williams
|Republican
U.S. House (District 2) Race
|Angie Craig
|DFL
|Jason Lewis
|Republican
U.S. House (District 3) Race
|Erik Paulsen
|Republican
|Dean Phillips
|DFL
|Cole Young
|DFL
U.S. House (District 4) Race
|Muad Hassan
|DFL
|Betty McCollum
|DFL
|Reid Rossell
|DFL
|Greg Ryan
|Republican
|Susan Pendergast Sindt
|Legal Marijuana Now
U.S. House (District 5) Race
|Jamal Abdi Abdulahi
|DFL
|Bob “Again” Carney Jr.
|Republican
|Christopher Chamberlin
|Republican
|Frank Nelson Drake
|DFL
|Margaret Anderson Kelliher
|DFL
|Ilhan Omar
|DFL
|Patricia Torres Ray
|DFL
|Jennifer Zielinski
|Republican
U.S. House (District 6) Race
|Tom Emmer
|Republican
|A.J. Kern
|Republican
|Patrick Munro
|Republican
|Ian Todd
|DFL
U.S. House (District 7) Race
|Dave Hughes
|Republican
|Collin C. Peterson
|DFL
|Matt Prosch
|Republican
U.S. House (District 8) Race
|Kirsten Kennedy
|DFL
|Michelle D. Lee
|DFL
|Jason Metsa
|DFL
|Joe Radinovich
|DFL
|Ray “Skip” Sandman
|Independent
|Soren Christian Sorensen
|DFL
|Pete Stauber
|Republican
|Harry Robb Welty
|Republican
Secretary Of State Race
|William Denney
|Independent
|John Howe
|Republican
|Steve Simon
|DFL
State Auditor Race
|Julie Blaha
|DFL
|Chris Dock
|Libertarian Party
|Michael Ford
|Legal Marijuana Now
|Pam Myhra
|Republican
Voter Resources
.
- Click here to find out where you can vote.
- Can’t vote on election day? Find out other ways to vote.
- Are you a new voter? Here are some tips.
- Click here to learn more about polling place rules.
- Click here to get a sample ballot.
- Need assistance voting? Learn more here.
.
Other Information
.
- Did you know … As long as you’re in line by 8 p.m., you can vote, even if you do not reach the front of the line until after 8 p.m.
- Did you know … Your employer has to allow you time off work to vote. Find out more here.
- Finally, know your rights as a voter.