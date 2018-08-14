

Welcome to WCCO.com’s 2018 political guide!



We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Senate, Governor, U.S Congress, Attorney General, Secretary of State and State Auditor this fall. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of our viewer’s questions.



Our digital candidate guide provides WCCO viewers with an easy one-stop place to learn about each candidate before they cast their ballot this fall. Simply click on a candidate’s name to learn more. (Candidates names that are unclickable did not respond to our requests for video and Q&A.)



Click here for general election resources, including how to find your polling place.



This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.



.

Governor Race

U.S. Senate Race

U.S. Senate Race (Special Election)

Attorney General Race

Listen To Pat Kessler’s New Podcast

U.S. House (District 1) Race

Andrew Candler Republican Dan Feehan DFL Jim Hagedorn Republican Colin “Coke” Minehart DFL Carla Nelson Republican Steve Williams Republican

U.S. House (District 2) Race

U.S. House (District 3) Race

Erik Paulsen Republican Dean Phillips DFL Cole Young DFL

U.S. House (District 4) Race

Muad Hassan DFL Betty McCollum DFL Reid Rossell DFL Greg Ryan Republican Susan Pendergast Sindt Legal Marijuana Now

U.S. House (District 5) Race

U.S. House (District 6) Race

Tom Emmer Republican A.J. Kern Republican Patrick Munro Republican Ian Todd DFL

U.S. House (District 7) Race

Dave Hughes Republican Collin C. Peterson DFL Matt Prosch Republican

U.S. House (District 8) Race

Secretary Of State Race

William Denney Independent John Howe Republican Steve Simon DFL

State Auditor Race

Julie Blaha DFL Chris Dock Libertarian Party Michael Ford Legal Marijuana Now Pam Myhra Republican



.

Voter Resources

.

.

Other Information

.