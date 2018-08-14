Primary Election:Check out our comprehensive election guide before voting today.
web wcco campaign 2018 election guide WCCOs Minnesota Election Guide: Campaign 2018

Welcome to WCCO.com’s 2018 political guide!
We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Senate, Governor, U.S Congress, Attorney General, Secretary of State and State Auditor this fall. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of our viewer’s questions.
Our digital candidate guide provides WCCO viewers with an easy one-stop place to learn about each candidate before they cast their ballot this fall. Simply click on a candidate’s name to learn more. (Candidates names that are unclickable did not respond to our requests for video and Q&A.)
Click here for general election resources, including how to find your polling place.
This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.

.

Governor Race

Tim Holden / James P. Mellin II DFL
Jeff Johnson / Donna Bergstrom Republican
Mathew Kruse / Theresa Loeffler Republican
Erin Murphy / Erin Maye-Quade DFL
Tim Pawlenty / Michelle Fischbach Republican
Olé Savior / Chris Edman DFL
Lori Swanson / Rick Nolan DFL
Tim Walz / Peggy Flanagan DFL
Josh Welter / Mary O’Connor Libertarian
Chris Wright / Judith Schwartzbacker Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis

U.S. Senate Race

Merrill Anderson Republican
Rae Hart Anderson Republican
Steve Carlson DFL
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Republican
Stephen A. Emery DFL
David Robert Groves DFL
Amy Klobuchar DFL
Jim Newberger Republican
Paula M. Overby Green Party
Leonard J. Richards DFL
Dennis Schuller Legal Marijuana Now

U.S. Senate Race (Special Election)

Ali Chehem Ali DFL
Bob Anderson Republican
Nikolay Nikolayevich Bey Republican
Karin Housley Republican
Gregg A. Iverson DFL
Nick Leonard DFL
Richard W. Painter DFL
Christopher Lovell Seymore Sr. DFL
Tina Smith DFL
Jerry Trooien Unaffiliated
Sarah Wellington Legal Marijuana Now

Attorney General Race

Sharon Anderson Republican
Keith Ellison DFL
Tom Foley DFL
Debra Hilstrom DFL
Noah M. Johnson Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis
Robert Lessard Republican
Matt Pelikan DFL
Mike Rothman DFL
Doug Wardlow Republican

Listen To Pat Kessler's New Podcast

U.S. House (District 1) Race

Andrew Candler Republican
Dan Feehan DFL
Jim Hagedorn Republican
Colin “Coke” Minehart DFL
Carla Nelson Republican
Steve Williams Republican

U.S. House (District 2) Race

Angie Craig DFL
Jason Lewis Republican

U.S. House (District 3) Race

Erik Paulsen Republican
Dean Phillips DFL
Cole Young DFL

U.S. House (District 4) Race

Muad Hassan DFL
Betty McCollum DFL
Reid Rossell DFL
Greg Ryan Republican
Susan Pendergast Sindt Legal Marijuana Now

U.S. House (District 5) Race

Jamal Abdi Abdulahi DFL
Bob “Again” Carney Jr. Republican
Christopher Chamberlin Republican
Frank Nelson Drake DFL
Margaret Anderson Kelliher DFL
Ilhan Omar DFL
Patricia Torres Ray DFL
Jennifer Zielinski Republican

U.S. House (District 6) Race

Tom Emmer Republican
A.J. Kern Republican
Patrick Munro Republican
Ian Todd DFL

U.S. House (District 7) Race

Dave Hughes Republican
Collin C. Peterson DFL
Matt Prosch Republican

U.S. House (District 8) Race

Kirsten Kennedy DFL
Michelle D. Lee DFL
Jason Metsa DFL
Joe Radinovich DFL
Ray “Skip” Sandman Independent
Soren Christian Sorensen DFL
Pete Stauber Republican
Harry Robb Welty Republican

Secretary Of State Race

William Denney Independent
John Howe Republican
Steve Simon DFL

State Auditor Race

Julie Blaha DFL
Chris Dock Libertarian Party
Michael Ford Legal Marijuana Now
Pam Myhra Republican


.

Voter Resources

.

.
Other Information
.

  • Did you know … As long as you’re in line by 8 p.m., you can vote, even if you do not reach the front of the line until after 8 p.m.
  • Did you know … Your employer has to allow you time off work to vote. Find out more here.
  • Finally, know your rights as a voter.