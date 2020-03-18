CBSN Minnesota
Latest Videos
Ticket King Sees Plummeting Sales Due To Canceled EventsTicket King faces the difficult decision of keeping their business afloat amid the coronavirus outbreak, Mike Max reports (1:55). WCCO 4 News at 6 - March 18, 2020
6 P.M. Weather ReportA weather system is headed towards us with a winter weather advisory in place in southwestern Minnesota, Chris Shaffer reports (3:43). WCCO 4 News at 6 - March 18, 2020
Minneapolis Public Schools Rolling Out Help For ParentsMinneapolis Public Schools are helping families out by providing free meals, Reg Chapman reports (1:49). WCCO 4 News at 6 – March 18, 2020
Nurses: Minn. Hospitals Unprepared For COVID-19Representatives from hospitals across Minnesota gathered Wednesday to share their experiences, express their worry and demand a better plan, reports Jennifer Mayerle (). WCCO 4 News At 5 – March 18, 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic Putting End Of Life Memorials On HoldIt’s not just funerals facing delays; churches, synagogues and mosques are putting off weddings and improvising their weekly services, Bill Hudson reports (1:59). WCCO 4 News at 6 - March 18, 2020
Minnesota Man Returns Home To Family After Wuhan Lockdown, 2-Week QuarantineA Minnesota man, Yulin Yin, talks about his long journey home from Wuhan, China in January, Kate Raddatz reports (1:43). WCCO 4 News at 6 – March 18, 2020
5 P.M. Weather ReportRain will turn to snow Thursday, reports Chris Shaffer (3:24. WCCO 4 News At 5 – March 18, 2020
COVID Questions: Can You Get It By Eating Food Prepped By Ill Person?You're asking us really good questions during the outbreak – and we're doing our best to get answers for you, reports Amelia Santaniello (0:28). WCCO 4 News At 5 – March 18, 2020