.
WCCO’S MINNESOTA PRIMARY GUIDE 2020
.
Welcome to WCCO.com’s 2020 digital election guide!
It’s time for the Minnesota Primary, but things are looking very different this year, due to COVID-19. Our digital candidate guide provides WCCO viewers with an easy one-stop place to learn about what you should know before heading to the polls on August 11.
First and foremost, voters should be prepared to be asked to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That includes wearing a mask, staying 6 feet away from other voters and election judges, and using alcohol-based hand sanitizer after dealing with election judges or touching any voting equipment. Arrangements will be made for those who refuse to wear face coverings, including curbside voting.
Additionally, a number of polling places have moved in order to keep those living in residential facilities safe, and to help voters keep a distance from staff.
Click on the links below for more information on voting, registering, and how to find your polling location, whether or not it’s moved!
.
.
More Voter Resources
- Are you a new voter? Here are some tips.
- Click here to learn more about polling place rules.
.
.
Click Below For Specific Race Results